Author A.M. Van Dorn Announces Western Romance Series

Author A.M. Van Dorn announces the promotion of the Half Breed Haven historical western romance series. There are twelve books in this series.

Half Breed Haven #1 Wilde-Fire

BEAT THE BAD GUYS, SAVE THE DAY & LASSO UP LOVE

Half Breed Haven #2-In Danger's Shadow

IT'S DARING ESCAPES, HEARTACHES AND PRISON BREAKS FOR ONE OF THE FOUR WONDER WOMEN OF THE OLD WEST IN A CASSANDRA WILDE ADVENTURE

Half Breed Haven #3 Dark Rivals

LIJUAN WILDE MUST DIE!

It was supposed to be a simple cattle buying trip until marauding cougars and a deranged cowgirl combine into lethal threats in a Lijuan Wilde adventure.

Half Breed Haven #4 Silver, Gold and Deception

INJUSTICES BORN OF DARK DESIRES AND LIES BATHED IN GREED HAVE JUST MET THEIR MATCH AND GOES BY THE NAME OF CATALINA WILDE!

Half Breed Haven #5 The Forbidden Ranch

ALL BETS ARE OFF WHEN A MURDEROUS OVERSEER, A CONVICT'S VENGEFUL BROTHER AND THE PARTNER OF A MEXICAN CRIME LORD FIND ONE THING STANDING IN THE WAY OF THEIR EVIL ASPIRATIONS AND HER NAME IS HONOR ELIZABETH WILDE.

Half Breed Haven #6 Sing the Death Song

WITH A MOVING WALL OF DEATH SWEEPING IN ON AN UNSUSPECTING WESTERN TOWN, A WILDE AND HIS WOMAN STAND READY TO SAVE THE DAY EVEN IF IT MEANS COURTING DEATH!

Half Breed Haven #7 Disaster at Devil's Canyon

RESCUING A SEDUCTIVE AND SULTRY SCARLET HAIRED BEAUTY IS ONLY THE BEGINNING FOR BLUE RIVER WILDE AS HE MUST RISK ALL AS RAMPAGING RENEGADES VS. THE RAILROAD THREATENS TO TURN ARIZONA RED.

Half Breed Haven #8 Renegades and Revenge: A Daughters of Half Breed Haven

IT'S A VACATION TO DIE FOR AS THE WILDES ARE IMPRISONED WHEN ENEMIES OLD AND NEW ALIGN TO UNLEASH A DEADLY SNARE TO CAPTURE THE VACATIONING SISTERS. NOW THE DAUGHTERS OF HALF BREED HAVEN HAVE TWO CHOICES...ESCAPE OR DIE!

Half Breed Haven #9 Into the Lair of Los Rey Lobo

BULLETS, BRAWLING, BIRACIAL BEAUTIES AND BAD HOMBRES MIX IT UP IN THIS ADULT WESTERN ACTION ADVENTURE!

Half Breed Haven #10-Special Edition HBH Version of The Reaper of the Rio Sangre

BONDED BY BLOOD, BIRACIAL BY BIRTH AND HEROINES BY CHOICE...THE DAUGHTERS OF HALF BREED HAVEN

Half Breed Haven #11-Special Edition-The Town of No Return

JUSTICE COMES IN MANY FORMS: IN THIS SPECIAL EDITION OF THE TOWN OF NO RETURN ITS SHAPE IS THE SEXY & SEDUCTIVE DAUGHTERS OF HALF BREED HAVEN !

Half Breed Haven #12-Special Edition HBH Version-The Boot Hill Express

FOUR BEAUTIES, THREE SEXY SEPERATE ADVENTURES AND ONE EXCITING CONCLUSION IN THIS SPECIAL EDITION CONCLUDING THE DANGER DOWN MEXICO WAY TRILOGY !

All of the books are available for purchase at Amazon.com

About the Author:

A.M. Van Dorn enjoys flipping the script on Westerns believing "Cowboys shouldn't have all the fun" by replacing the usual lantern-jawed cowboy hero with four bold, beautiful and brave half-sisters in the Wildes of the West/Half Breed Haven Series. Combining a love of old character-driven tv westerns such as Bonanza, The Big Valley, and The High Chapparal A.M. Van Dorn pays homage to these 1960's classics with a decisively 21st-century bent.

Contact Information:

Website: www.thewildesofthewest.com

Promo Link: bookbuzz.net/blog/historical-western-romance-half-breed-haven-1-wilde-fire





