Annee Lawrence Has Released New Literary Novel - The Colour Of Things Unseen

Author Annee Lawrence has announced the release of her new literary novel, The Colour Of Things Unseen. Released by Aurora Metro Books in September 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

When Adi leaves his village in Indonesia to take up an art scholarship in Australia, he arrives in the bewildering Sydney art world, determined to succeed. Following his first solo exhibition at a smart art gallery, Adi dares to reveal his true feelings for his outgoing friend, Lisa, and a passionate relationship unfolds. But will their differing expectations of one another drive them apart?

This is a deeply felt love story between people - of different nations, cultures and religions - and the unseen impact of local and global events on individual lives.

Praise for The Colour Of Things Unseen:

"Lawrence's flair for evocative, communicative writing and her skill with narrative are everywhere in evidence, even as her story ranges widely in time and place. It deals with the most intimate personal experiences and the largest questions of cultural identity and political and religious conflict." - Professor Nicholas Jose, Novelist and Editor of Macquarie PEN Anthology of Australian Literature.

"In telling the story of [Adi's] journey from Indonesia to Australia and back, and his maturation as an artist, the novel offers a compelling portrait of the rich cultural and political ties between these two countries as well as an acknowledgement of the silences and gaps that haunt their relationship." - Dr Shameem Black, Australian National University, author of Fiction Across Borders.

"I've found much to enjoy in the way the author allows the story to evolve slowly so that it becomes so much more than Adi's life story, and whilst its focus is about love, relationships and family, it's also about trying to belong in a place where you feel out of step with those around you." - jaffareadstoo.blogspot.com

The Colour Of Things Unseen is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Annee Lawrence lives in Australia and has an interest in exploring cross-cultural connection and the way identity shape-shifts in an unfamiliar place and culture. She has close friendship and family ties in Indonesia and was the recipient of an Asialink Arts' inaugural Tulis Australian-Indonesian Writing Exchange in 2018. As a result, she had a six-week residency at Kommunitas Salihara in Jakarta and was invited to the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival.

Prior to becoming a tutor in literary and cultural studies at Western Sydney University in 2014, Annee worked as a writer, editor and community development worker in the areas of women's health, human rights and social justice. Two of her publications include: I Always Wanted To Be A Tap Dancer: Women With Disabilities and (with Nola Colefax on her memoir) Signs of Change: My Autobiography and History of Australian Theatre of the Deaf 1973-1983. In 1981 she was founding editor of Healthright: A Journal of Women's Health, Family Planning and Sexuality.

Annee has published articles in New Writing, Griffith Review, Hecate and Cultural Studies Review.

'The Colour of Things Unseen' is her debut novel.



Website: https://aurorametro.com/product/colour-of-things-unseen-the/



Purchase links:

https://www.amazon.com/Colour-Things-Unseen-Annee-Lawrence-ebook/dp/B07XSL7TFM

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-colour-of-things-unseen-annee-lawrence/1130419986?ean=978191243 0178







