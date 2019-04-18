AmpleHarvest.org Announces New Board President
Today, AmpleHarvest.org, the nation's only virtual solution to food waste and hunger, has announced the appointment of John Powers, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Deloitte, as their new Board President.
"We are thrilled that John's taking the reins to help us towards further reducing hunger and food waste in America," said AmpleHarvest.org Executive Director, Gary Oppenheimer. "As a gardener himself, he sees the opportunity, presented by the nation's 42 million gardeners, to donate their excess harvest to nearly 8,500 AmpleHarvest.org registered food pantries. The solution impacts hunger, food waste and climate change on a vast scale."
"AmpleHarvest.org is a small organization so we count on an active and engaged working board to help us accomplish our mission nationwide," added Oppenheimer. "We've been fortunate to have past board presidents lead the organization towards ever increasing impact and scale and are confident that John will build on that legacy.
About John Powers:
John Powers is the Chief Corporate Development Officer for Deloitte. He joined Deloitte in 1994, and has held various positions including Sector Leader for our Defense practice and Offering Leader for our M&A practice. John has been a Visiting Executive Lecturer at the Darden School of Business on the topic of merger integration. John graduated with a B.A. from Brown University and received an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He's also a Certified Master Gardener with the Rutgers Morris County Cooperative Extension.
AmpleHarvest.org's 2019 Board of Directors is:
· John Powers; President; Chief Corporate Development Officer for Deloitte
· Terry L. McCrary; Treasurer; Founder, McCrary & Company
· David Butler; Vice President of Digital Operations for Bonnier Corp.
· David Karlin; President of Benecard Services, LLC
· Gary Oppenheimer; Founder and Executive Director, AmpleHarvest.org
· Jessica Salgueiro; Corporate Citizenship team for Deloitte US
· Steve Shah; VP of Product for Automation Anywhere
· Matthew Strabone, Associate at Palladium Equity Partners
About AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization that's ending hunger and food waste nationwide by networking millions of home/community gardeners to thousands of local food pantries, each eager to receive and then distribute the growers excess harvest. For more information, visit http://www.AmpleHarvest.org/presskit or call AMPLE-6-9880 (267-536-9880).
