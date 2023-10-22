VIDEO: Watch a Video Preview of DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY at Shea's Smith Theatre

The production will run Tuesday, November 28-Sunday, December 3.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

Dixie's Tupperware Party will play Shea's Smith Theatre November 28-December 3, 2023.

Check out a trailer for the production below!

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie’s Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.

Dixie's Tupperware Party starring Dixie Longate was originally scheduled to play Shea’s Smith Theatre Tuesday, September 19-Sunday, September 24. The production has been rescheduled to Tuesday, November 28-Sunday, December 3. 







