University of Rochester to Present FELLOWSHIP Beginning This Month

The University of Rochester's International Theatre Program presents the world premiere of Fellowship-a newly commissioned work from playwright Sam Chanse. The production runs from September 29 through October 8 at the University's Sloan Performing Arts Center.

Fellowship is about a group of young, college-age activists thrown together on an internship for a venerable community social justice organization. Defeating an evil ballot proposition is their goal. But first, they may need to face the charismatic leader of the organization, their own ideas of privilege and identity, and even the house in which they work and its haunted history.

The work Fellowship written by Sam Chanse was developed at the University of Rochester and funded by alumna, Natalie Hurst '74. Developed over the Fall '19 semester with students and International Theatre Program artistic director Nigel Maister.



The show is directed by Brooklyn-based director Dominique Rider. Scenic design is by Arnulfo Maldonado and Zachary Blumner. The costume design is by Karen Boyer. Lighting design by Evan Anderson. Sound design and original music by Liam Bellman-Sharpe, and the acting and voice coach is Patricia Lewis Browne.

Performances take place at the Sloan Performing Arts Center at the University of Rochester's River Campus Friday, September 29 - Saturday, October 1 @ 8 p.m., and Thursday, October 5 - Saturday, October 8 @ 8 p.m. There is a matinée on Sunday, October 2 @ 3 p.m..

Tickets are $15 for the general public. $12 for seniors (65+); also for University of Rochester staff, faculty, and alumni; $8 for students.

Tickets online at the Todd Theatre box office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197478®id=133&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sas.rochester.edu%2Ftheatre%2Fbox_office.php?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1