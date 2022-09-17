Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

University of Rochester to Present FELLOWSHIP Beginning This Month

Performances run from September 29th through October 8th.

Register for Buffalo News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 17, 2022  
University of Rochester to Present FELLOWSHIP Beginning This Month

The University of Rochester's International Theatre Program presents the world premiere of Fellowship-a newly commissioned work from playwright Sam Chanse. The production runs from September 29 through October 8 at the University's Sloan Performing Arts Center.

Fellowship is about a group of young, college-age activists thrown together on an internship for a venerable community social justice organization. Defeating an evil ballot proposition is their goal. But first, they may need to face the charismatic leader of the organization, their own ideas of privilege and identity, and even the house in which they work and its haunted history.

The work Fellowship written by Sam Chanse was developed at the University of Rochester and funded by alumna, Natalie Hurst '74. Developed over the Fall '19 semester with students and International Theatre Program artistic director Nigel Maister.

The show is directed by Brooklyn-based director Dominique Rider. Scenic design is by Arnulfo Maldonado and Zachary Blumner. The costume design is by Karen Boyer. Lighting design by Evan Anderson. Sound design and original music by Liam Bellman-Sharpe, and the acting and voice coach is Patricia Lewis Browne.

Performances take place at the Sloan Performing Arts Center at the University of Rochester's River Campus Friday, September 29 - Saturday, October 1 @ 8 p.m., and Thursday, October 5 - Saturday, October 8 @ 8 p.m. There is a matinée on Sunday, October 2 @ 3 p.m..

Tickets are $15 for the general public. $12 for seniors (65+); also for University of Rochester staff, faculty, and alumni; $8 for students.

Tickets online at the Todd Theatre box office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197478®id=133&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sas.rochester.edu%2Ftheatre%2Fbox_office.php?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Theatre of Youth Company Announces New Officers to Board of DirectorsTheatre of Youth Company Announces New Officers to Board of Directors
September 15, 2022

Theatre of Youth Company, Inc. has announced new officers Paul Tyno, Stephanie Peete, Daria Shanchuk and Stacey Moar to the board.   
Road Less Traveled Productions Announces Expansion Of Lobby BarRoad Less Traveled Productions Announces Expansion Of Lobby Bar
September 14, 2022

Road Less Traveled Productions has announced the expansion of its lobby bar.  Coming this February, the Road Less Traveled Theater will welcome patrons into its brand-new expanded bar with comfortable seating to relax and enjoy a cocktail or refreshment before the performance. 
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Road Less Traveled Postpones Opening Of MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCESRoad Less Traveled Postpones Opening Of MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
September 12, 2022

Due to illness, Road Less Traveled has postponed Mysterious Circumstances by one week and will open Thursday September 22.  
PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE 2023 U.S. Tour AnnouncedPAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE 2023 U.S. Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group has announced the launch of PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite,” based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment.