Theatre of Youth and Second Generation Theatre Partner to Create Interactive Digital Musical

Second Generation Theatre (SGT) and Theatre of Youth (TOY) collaborate to bring to life ONCE UPON A TIME: An Interactive Digital Musical for children.

While COVID-19 has kept audiences out of theatres everywhere for over 9 months, Buffalo theatres have been working hard to create unique and interesting digital content to stay connected with their patrons. Both TOY and SGT have been offering a range of digital classes for young people since March, and TOY launched its digital streaming versions of NEW KID in late 2020 and THE OUTSIDERS will be coming in Spring 2021.

"Both of our organizations have been brainstorming ways to be responsive to families during this time of uncertainty," says Tracy Snyder, TOY's Interim Executive Director. "We jumped at the idea to create a LIVE production. Although it takes place virtually, it promises to give children a space to dream and play, stimulating their imagination. Our organizations are known for producing professional, high-quality pieces and together, we are creating a new theatrical experience for children. TOY is thrilled to be partnering with SGT."

What better way to partner than with an original musical written by SGT Artistic Director Kelly Copps, Amy Jakiel, and Philip Farugia. "We created this piece in 2017 as a mini musical to encourage young girls to be brave and strong. Since then, it has undergone some major changes and Phil's score is by far the best of them. The songs are catchy, fun, and truly beautiful," says Kelly Copps.

"ONCE UPON A TIME explores the idea that all princesses (and princes) don't need to be saved by someone. They are self sufficient and can be their own heroes. A hero can be brave, courageous, noble, strong, smart, beautiful- but more importantly, there's a hero inside each of us. This story is a wonderful message for kids and parents alike," says veteran of TOY and SGT stages, Alex Watts. "You'll be singing these songs long after the show ends," adds cast member Bethany Burrows. "It's a magical and modern twist on some of your favorite princesses- and even a new prince!"

With ONCE UPON A TIME, both theatres offer a unique and interactive experience for young patrons that features messages of inclusion, diversity, combating gender stereotypes, and ultimately, finding joy in being yourself.

ONCE UPON A TIME stars Leah Berst (Narrator), Alexandria Watts (Cindy), Bethany Burrows (Belle), Brittany Bassett (Snow), and Daniel Torres (Prince Felix).

Full Schedule:

Friday, February 12th- INVITED PREVIEW @ 4:00 pm

Saturday, February 13th @ 2:00 pm

Sunday, February 14th @ 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm

Tuesday, February 16th @ 10:00 am & 1:00 pm

Thursday, February 18th @ 10:00 am & 1:00 pm

Saturday, February 20th @ 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Sunday, February 21st @ 1:00pm and 4:00 pm

Where: Live in your living room- this event is hosted via ZOOM and can be accessed by families all over the world.

Tickets: $25/household, VIP package $40/household, Additional children $5/each

To Purchase: Visit www.theatreofyouth.org