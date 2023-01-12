Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Of Youth Opens with SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES by Ezra Jack Keats

Performances run January 13-February 5, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Theatre Of Youth Opens with SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES by Ezra Jack Keats

TOY presents THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats, sponsored by M&T Bank, which runs from January 13-February 5, 2023. This production is geared for children ages 5+ and their families. Tickets range from $20 - 30 and are now available online at www.theatreofyouth.org.

Follow Peter and his friends as they set out to celebrate the first snowfall of the year with snowball fights, by making snow angels, and playing in the snow. Based on the Caldecott Award-winning book by Ezra Jack Keats. This play also includes stories from Keats' other works A Letter to Amy, Whistle for Willie and GOGGLES!.

THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats is adapted for the stage by Jerome Hairston, based on the books by Ezra Jack Keats and was originally produced by Children's Theatre Company. Produced by special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences.

Directed by Annette Daniels Taylor, with production team including Gaitrie Devi (Choreographer), Rashaad Holley (Costume Designer), Brian Cavanagh (Lighting Designer), Ron Schwartz (Scenic Design), Diane Almeter Jones (Props Artisan), Brian Wantuch (Sound Design), Michele Costa (Puppet Designer), Joe Isgar (Musical Direction) and Brittany Wysocki (Stage Manager).

The cast includes: Davida Evette Tolbert (Peter), Roderick Garr (Dad, Willie, 2 Voices, Pepe, Boys and various kid voices), Megan Rakeepile (Mom, Archie, Amy, and other various kid voices), Jerai Khadim (Understudy), Kristen-Marie Lopez (Understudy), and Whitney Dean (Understudy).

Public Performances run weekends Friday, Saturday, Sunday from January 13-February 5, 2023.




