The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals Its Summer Season

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has announced its Centennial Summer Season. RPO Outdoors includes 13 concerts – 10 of which are free of charge – from Friday, July 7 through Tuesday, August 1.

It all starts at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7 with RPO Under the Stars at Parcel 5 (285 East Main St). in downtown Rochester. More than 4,000 attended last summer's concert, also supported by the City of Rochester and Rochester Downtown Development Corporation's Downtown Definitely. RPO Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik conducts this FREE concert.

“The Rochester Philharmonic really swings into summer with this exciting symphonic jazz concert featuring RPO trumpeter Herb Smith,” says Tyzik. “We'll feature music from Scott Joplin, Jelly Roll Morton, Rochester's own Cab Calloway and much more.”

Just a reminder that four-legged family members cannot be admitted to this event for their own safety. No tickets are required, and grounds open at 5:30 p.m. with food and drinks available for purchase. Attendees may bring blankets and chairs.

Maestro Tyzik conducts the following two RPO concerts featuring Smith as well:

· 8:30 p.m. following 6:05 p.m. game, Saturday, July 8: RPO @ Innovative Field, supported by Monroe County. Concert FREE with game ticket, available via milb.com/rochester or 585-423-WING.

· 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9: RPO @ Perinton Center Stage Concert Series (Perinton Center Park Amphitheatre, 1100 Ayrault Rd., Fairport), supported by Monroe County. FREE

The FREE City of Rochester Parks Series Featuring RPO Chamber Ensembles (small groups) kicks off next, supported by the City of Rochester:

· 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11: RPO Marimba Band at Maplewood Rose Garden (250 Maplewood Ave., 14613). FREE

· 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18: RPO String Quartet at Barrington Park (105 Barrington St., 14607). FREE

· 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25: RPO Brass Quintet at Susan. B. Anthony Square Park (39 King St., 14608). FREE

· 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 1: Herb Smith's Freedom Trio at 500 Norton Street, 14621 (behind Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center). FREE

The remaining RPO Outdoors concerts feature the full orchestra, with special support from Monroe County:

· 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: RPO @ Ontario Beach Park, supported by Monroe County. Matthew Kraemer conducts. FREE

· 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13: RPO @ Bristol Mountain (5662 NY-64, Canandaigua), Jacomo Bairos conducts. Tickets will be available soon: rpo.org or 585-454-2100.

· 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20: RPO @ I-Square (400 Bakers Park, 14617), supported by Monroe County. Larry Loh conducts. FREE

· 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21: RPO @ SUNY Geneseo (SUNY Geneseo's Saratoga Field), supported by the Gertrude Chanler Fund of the Rochester Area Community Foundation. Kevin Fitzgerald conducts. FREE but ticket required: rpo.org or 585-454-2100.

· 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27: RPO @ Temple B'rith Kodesh (2131 Elmwood Ave.) Matthew Kraemer conducts this annual fundraiser for the temple. Tickets required: 585-244-7060 x229 or info@tbk.org.

· 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28: RPO @ Inlet (Arrowhead Park, Inlet, NY), brought to you by Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts. Matthew Kraemer conducts. Tickets required: 315-357-5501 or https://www.inletny.com//inlet/evening-the-symphony-1.

The RPO also features two additional FREE 100 Acts of Giving Back indoor events in July:

· 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Young Artists Auditions Winners Recital at Eastman School of Music's Kilbourn Hall (26 Gibbs St.)

· 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 13: Instrument Petting Zoo at Brighton Memorial Library (2300 Elmwood Ave.)