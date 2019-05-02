The Kavinoky Theatre, Zonta Clubs Present Dramatic Reading of LITTLE WOMEN

The Kavinoky Theatre, a professional theatre on the campus of D'Youville, and the

Zonta Clubs of Buffalo and Grand Island are joining to present a dramatic reading of the play Little Women, adapted by Marian De Forest from the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott.



Zonta International, founded in Buffalo, turns 100 this year. This production celebrates the organization's centennial in a special way. The play Little Women (the first play adaptation of the classic book) was written by Zonta founder Marian De Forest of Buffalo. And the historic Buffalo connection doesn't stop there: World-famous actress Katharine Cornell of Buffalo debuted as "Jo" in the play's 1919 London production.

Zonta's mission is to empower women worldwide. The local clubs and The Kavinoky Theatre are proud to present the play written by the woman who was the founder of that mission, and who fought to empower women her entire life.



Directly after the reading, veteran arts critic Anthony Chase will give a talk on Marian De Forest and Katharine Cornell followed by a complimentary wine and cheese reception, in honor of Zonta's centennial.

This special presentation will take place on Saturday, June 1st at 3:30pm at The Kavinoky Theatre on the D'Youville Campus, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201.



Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the box office or online at kavinokytheatre.com.





