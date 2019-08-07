The Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo Showcases Photography Exhibits by Local Artists at Both Galleries in Sept/Oct

This September the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo is presenting two photography exhibits, showcasing the talents of local photographers. The galleries, which rotate exhibits every two months, are free and open for the community to visit during normal business hours of the JCC.

The Bunis Family Art Gallery located in the Benderson Family Building in Amherst, and the Levy and Daniel Families Art Gallery at the Holland Family Building in Buffalo are community spaces providing creative opportunity for local artists to exhibit and sell their works.

Opening September 5, at The Levy and Daniel Families Gallery in the JCC Holland Family Building, is photography exhibitImages from Near and Far (Encore) by Lawrence M. Ross. Mr. Ross is a Buffalo-based photographer and attorney whose photographic works were exhibited publicly for the first time in the Bunis Family Art Gallery at the JCC Benderson Family Building in September 2018. His "encore" exhibit will showcase a new set of images, described as captivating and moving, and will remain on display in the gallery through October 31.

The public is invited to attend a free opening reception on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:30-7:30pm, to view the gallery, enjoy light refreshments and speak with the photographer. Photographs will be available for purchase with Net Proceeds from sales being donated to Crisis Services.

A Peaceful Path, a group photography exhibit featuring work from VIEW FINDERS, a group of amateur and professional photographers throughout WNY will open in the Bunis Family Art Gallery at the JCC Benderson Family Building on Sunday, September 8 with a free reception open to the public from 2-4pm.

The exhibit will include work form thirteen different photographers; Sandy Barrett, Kathryn Benkow, Mark Carney, Sharon Dentice, Eve Fadeley, Jeff Hayward, Patricia Jaramillo, Sara Johnson, Barb Kowalski, Patricia Peterson, Nancy Smyth, Kathleen Winter, JoAnn Wolf, and is curated and directed by Bonita Chimes, the founder and owner of VIEW FINDERS. Through her experience, teaching technique and specifically designed programs, she has guided many amateur photographers into professional careers.

For more information on current or upcoming exhibits in the Art Galleries or to find out how to submit work, visit www.jccbuffalo.org or contact Katie Wzontek, Cultural Arts Director at kwzontek@jccbuffalo.org.





