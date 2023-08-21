TV Icon Marc Summers Headlines Alleyway Theatre's 44th Season Of Brand-New Plays And Musicals September 9-30

Alleyway Theatre is kicking off its 44th season with a brand-new one-man play starring DOUBLE DARE host Marc Summers. THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers is a guided tour through Marc's life, from an early obsession with magic to his notable television career to his appearance on Oprah announcing his ongoing battle with OCD. Marc stars in this tell-all about his life, his disorder, and taking the physical challenge.

“For those who followed me on Nickelodeon and Food Network, we will definitely take a trip down memory lane. But what went on behind the scenes might truly shock you,” Summers explains. “Although it might have seemed like all fun and games, be prepared for a side you never knew.”

SLIMES is written by Alex Brightman, a two-time TONY Award nominee currently starring on Broadway in the behind-the-scenes Jaws play, THE SHARK IS BROKEN. “I think we all believe celebrities and people of note are not like us and out of touch and from another planet,” explains Brightman. “This play is a reminder that we are so much more alike than we realize or want to admit. Success doesn't equal happiness. Smiling doesn't mean you're fine. And a life isn't a life worth living if there's no mess. I 'Double Dare' you to miss it.”

“Working with Marc to bring this show to Buffalo is something my 13-year-old self would be pretty much unable to comprehend,” says Artistic Director Chris J Handley. “All of us 80s and 90s kids wanted nothing more than to search for orange flags in a pool of pudding, pick a giant nose, or slip and slide in whipped cream across that blue floor. Now, Marc gets to share all of that with us, tell us about his life, and give a few audience members each night the chance to play DOUBLE DARE with him.”

“We are perhaps the only show that tells a story as well as brings people on stage and has them fulfill their childhood dreams,” says Summers.

With one of the most diverse and eclectic careers in the entertainment industry, Marc Summers is probably best known for putting Nickelodeon on the map as the host of DOUBLE DARE. He also hosted WHAT WOULD YOU DO? as well as the first live special on Nickelodeon launching the Nickelodeon Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Marc has hosted two talk shows on Lifetime, HISTORY IQ on The History Channel, as well as UNWRAPPED, one of the longest-running shows on Food Network. He was the original host of NEXT FOOD NETWORK STAR when Guy Fieri won, and he has also covered many news stories while appearing as a regular on ABC's HOME SHOW. Marc was the Executive Director of both DINNER IMPOSSIBLE and RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE, as well as a shark special on Discovery. He is also a frequent guest on GUY'S GROCERY GAMES and has been in several episodes of DINERS, DRIVE-INs, AND DIVES.

Marc has appeared on OPRAH three times, with Howard Stern twice, and in a classic episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW with guest Burt Reynolds. Google it ... it's all spontaneous!

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers

By Alex Brightman

With music by Drew Gasparini

Directed by Chad Rabinovitz

Starring Marc Summers

September 9-30, 2023

September 9 – Pay What You Can

September 10 – Opening Night

September 18 – Monday Industry Night

September 22 – Curtain Up! (street party after the show)

TICKETS: $30 anyone 30 and under // $43 regular // $50 reserved aisle // $60 VIP Front Row/Slime Zone. SUBSCRIPTIONS: Available for $150 (4 show flex) or $210 (6 shows + 2 free tix). See Marc Summers for as little as $26.25/ticket when you subscribe at Click Here.

Alleyway Theatre, Buffalo's home for new plays since 1980, is a professional theatre company and collaborative incubator for bold, visceral new theatre. Education & development programs foster the talents of emergent artists from Western New York and beyond ... embracing fearlessness, theatricality, humanity, and authenticity. The company was founded by Neal Radice and is now led by Executive Artistic Director Chris J Handley. Alleyway Theatre is located at 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo NY 14202 – right in the heart of Buffalo's Theatre District.

Now in its 44th year, the company was featured last fall on NPR's Morning Edition and received thirteen Artie nominations for its work last season. Next up: THE NATURAL HORSE by T Adamson, directed by Robyn Lee Horn. A comically absurd and heartbreakingly zany Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award winning world premiere inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's 1954 book, THE NATURAL HOUSE: on stage October 20 – November 11.

The season continues: A CHRISTMAS CAROL adapted and directed by Neal Radice (December 9 – 24, 2023); BLUE XMAS: THE CHARMAGNE CHI CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (December 14 – 30, 2023); THE FOLKS AT HOME by R. Eric Thomas (February 9 – March 2, 2024); BUFFALO QUICKIES (March 15 – 30, 2024); PARTICLE A NEW MUSICAL by Selda Sahin, Derek Gregor & Autumn Reeser (April 26 – May 18, 2024).