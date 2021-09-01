TOY Announces Unique Family Opportunity - Fall Workshops

Theatre of Youth (TOY) announces full schedule for fall education in-person workshops. TOY invites you to FALL into a new season of unique education workshops for children and their families. Along with student favorites, this fall TOY is offering a special event for families - FAMILY TIES: Playtime for families.

Once a month, from October through December, TOY will expand their education programming and welcome BOTH parents/guardians and their children to actively explore and create TOGETHER. In this nurturing environment, families will explore the fundamentals of creative play and learn theatre skills through games, improvisation, voice & movement, and storytelling. Each event will allow adults and children to practice separately and come together to create a unique ensemble experience like TOY has never seen before.

"When families come to a performance at TOY they have a shared experience and often time's adults have an opportunity to see the world through their children's eyes. We wanted to expand this concept to allow not only playing together but a nurturing and theatrical environment to think outside of the box," says Tracy Snyder, TOY Executive Director. "After all, Theatre of Youth is YOUR children's theatre and with a year of so much distancing, let's come together as a community and family members to creatively play in a new way... together!"

FAMILY TIES - Playtime for Families Workshop

REGISTRATION: $75.00 - FAMILY TIES Registration is based on one child and one adult per event. For additional children or guardian add-on's please contact tsnyder@theatreofyouth.org. Scholarships are available.

Family Ties SCHEDULE:

Thurs. October 7 from 6-8PM is for families with children in Grades K - 2

Thurs. November 4 from 6-8PM is for families with children in Grades 3 - 6

Thurs. December 2 from 6-8PM is for families with children in Grades 7 - 12

Each month's event is limited to 30 total participants (including parents and children).

WHERE: Workshops will take place at TOY's Allendale Theatre, located at 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201. Registration is required. TOY and our teaching artists will be closely following all CDC guidelines while celebrating JOY and WONDER this fall!

Registration for all fall workshops opens on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. For a full list of additional workshop offerings this fall, visit www.TheatreOfYouth.org.

TOY has a long history of providing high-quality arts education experiences in the city of Buffalo, supporting the value and awareness of the positive impact of theatre on children and adolescents. TOY strives to empower young actors to understand and manage a complex and ever-changing world.