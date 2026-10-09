THE SUPERPICKLE LIVE Adds Second Matinee at at Shea's Smith Theatre

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After selling out its originally scheduled performance at Shea's Smith Theatre, THE SUPERPICKLE LIVE: A Big Dill Comedy for Pickleball Fanatics has added a second performance at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

The newly added matinee gives Buffalo audiences another chance to experience the fast-paced new live comedy created especially for people who play pickleball, love pickleball — or simply know someone who won't stop talking about pickleball.

Hosted by the larger-than-life Dale Clearwater, THE SUPERPICKLE LIVE turns the personalities and peculiarities of the pickleball community into an 85-minute live comedy experience featuring hilarious characters, music, parody commercials, audience participation, and plenty of good-natured fun inspired by life on and around the court. Part live comedy show, part interactive event, and part wildly unpredictable gathering of pickleball fanatics, no two performances are exactly alike.

And in Buffalo, the local pickleball community is getting into the act. Buffalo-area pickleball pro/coach AJ Varanasi will make a special live appearance during the show, bringing some hometown expertise — and potentially becoming part of the comedy — as THE SUPERPICKLE LIVE puts its own spin on the people, passions and personalities that make pickleball culture unlike anything else.

The show is designed for longtime players, newcomers and even the pickleball-curious. You don't need to know your DUPR from your dink to have a good time.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 10 Hrs 02 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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