THE SUPERPICKLE LIVE Adds Second Matinee at at Shea's Smith Theatre
The second performance will take place on Saturday, October 24.
After selling out its originally scheduled performance at Shea's Smith Theatre, THE SUPERPICKLE LIVE: A Big Dill Comedy for Pickleball Fanatics has added a second performance at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.
The newly added matinee gives Buffalo audiences another chance to experience the fast-paced new live comedy created especially for people who play pickleball, love pickleball — or simply know someone who won't stop talking about pickleball.
Hosted by the larger-than-life Dale Clearwater, THE SUPERPICKLE LIVE turns the personalities and peculiarities of the pickleball community into an 85-minute live comedy experience featuring hilarious characters, music, parody commercials, audience participation, and plenty of good-natured fun inspired by life on and around the court. Part live comedy show, part interactive event, and part wildly unpredictable gathering of pickleball fanatics, no two performances are exactly alike.
And in Buffalo, the local pickleball community is getting into the act. Buffalo-area pickleball pro/coach AJ Varanasi will make a special live appearance during the show, bringing some hometown expertise — and potentially becoming part of the comedy — as THE SUPERPICKLE LIVE puts its own spin on the people, passions and personalities that make pickleball culture unlike anything else.
The show is designed for longtime players, newcomers and even the pickleball-curious. You don't need to know your DUPR from your dink to have a good time.
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