OUR TOWN to Open The Company Theatre's Fifth Season in Rochester

NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Company Theatre of Rochester will open its fifth season with Thornton Wilder's classic "Our Town" September 4-20 at its 28 Lawn Street Rochester theater.

Considered by many as the quintessential American play, the production is set in the fictional town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, at the turn of the 20th century, and follows the town's inhabitants as they navigate life, love, and loss.

"There is something about the beauty of 'Our Town' that continues to be compelling nearly 90 years after it was first performed on Broadway," McPherson said. "Wilder is urging us to slow down and appreciate the beauty of everyday life. I think we all could use a reminder to do just that."

Directed by Company Theatre Technical Director Brodie McPherson, the production features Alexander Penn as the Stage Manager, Liz Preston (Persuasion, Julius Caesar) as Emily Webb, Brandan Booker as George Gibbs, Katie Keating as Mrs. Gibbs, Anthony Haitz (Julius Caesar) as Doc Gibbs, Claudia Coonan as Mrs. Webb, Tom Bigongiari (Romeo & Juliet) as Mr. Webb, Ty Freeman (Julius Caesar) as Wally Webb, Lauren Ronzo as Rebecca Gibbs, Megan Steron as Mrs. Soames, Evan Miller Watelet (Richard II, Julius Caesar) as Simon Stimson, Jakeith Mosley as Howie Newsome, Arthur Parsley as Joe Stoddard, Tiffani Leona as Sam Craig, Brennan Saur as Constable Warren, Mason Morrison (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as SI/Joe Crowell, and Tim Hart as Professor Willard. Townsfolk include Sofia Calvo, Sam Nelson (Romeo & Juliet, The Man Who Came to Dinner), Gabriel Pierce, and Kaleab Wiggins.

Special performance events include:

Friday, Sept. 4: Season opening night with a post-performance champagne toast

Thursday, Sept. 10: Pay-What-You-Will performance

Sunday, Sept. 13: Post-performance talkback with cast and creatives

Saturday, Sept. 19: ASL-interpreted performance

Tickets are $30, with student, senior and veteran/active-duty military tickets at $25. Visit The Company Theatre Box Office to purchase. Special group rates for 10 or more can be arranged by emailing info@thecompanytheatreroc.org.

Need more Buffalo Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming