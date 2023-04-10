THE COLOR PURPLE & More Set for Second Generation Theatre 10th Anniversary Season

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The season also features Merrily We Roll Along, and more.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Second Generation Theatre is celebrating ten years of theater with a season of firsts! A collaborative production of THE COLOR PURPLE (at 710 Main with Ujima Company, Inc. and Shea's 710), an original comedy, THE BOWLING PLAY, by SGT's AD Kelly Copps, and the regional premiere of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

The Color Purple marks the first collaboration between Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Theatre Company, and Shea's 710 Theatre. Each company's professionals bring a variety of skills, qualifications, culture, and values that come together as one. This diverse team is aligned in the mission to create an inclusive and collaborative experience while telling this important story to our existing and new audiences. "Each theatre has bonded under a practice of equity, and we believe this will result in a remarkable, exciting and outstanding production for our audiences. Perhaps, Walker's text is still teaching us about how we treat each other and how to honor ourselves"- Sarah Norat-Phillips, Interim Artistic Director, Ujima Company.

The Bowling Play marks the first fully produced new work to come out of SGT's free reading series, established in 2017. This one act comedy follows Pete- an attractive, single young man on a blind date at a bowling alley. When his bowling team shows up, mistaken identity and mayhem follow! The Bowling Play is directed by Amy Jakiel.

The season closes with Merrily We Roll Along, a fable about friendship told in reverse. Directed by Michael Wachowiak with Choreography by Eric Deeb Weaver, Merrily contains some of Stephen Sondheim's most beloved and personal songs. "Closing our tenth anniversary season with a Stephen Sondheim musical feels especially poignant as we began our company with his musical Into The Woods a decade ago," says Executive Director Kristin Bentley.

Full Schedule/Location:

THE COLOR PURPLE: September 15-October 1, 2023

710 Main Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202

THE BOWLING PLAY: February 23-March 10, 2024

Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: April 26-May 10, 2024

Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202

ABOUT SECOND GENERATION THEATRE

Second Generation Theatre Company (SGT) creates and presents quality theatre in Buffalo, N.Y. Under the leadership of Executive Director Kristin Bentley and Artistic Director Kelly Copps as well as a 12-member Board of Directors, SGT's mission is to provide a collaborative environment for the development and production of plays and musicals.




