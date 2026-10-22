THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Screen at Shea's Free Film Series

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The community is invited to Shea's Buffalo Theatre this Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (doors open at noon) to see The Addams Family, part of Shea's Free Film Series.

The Addams Family (Rated PG) was released in 2019 and features the voices of Oscar Isaac (Gomez Addams), Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Snoop Dogg (Cousin Itt), Bette Midler (Grandma), and others. Dark hilarity ensues after the Addams family—and their macabre traditions—relocate to suburbia in 21st-century New Jersey. As they prepare for a major celebration that involves their extended family, they have to maneuver around the machinations of a devious reality-television host.

Movie tickets are free to the public; however, seating is limited. Free tickets must be reserved online through Shea's website at: www.sheas.org/performances/free-film-series.

Moviegoers are invited to come early for pre-film activities, trivia, and to stop by the book table to pick up a free new or gently used book. New this year, a live performance will be featured along with each film event. Don't miss Fusion Dance Studio's performance of "Thriller" prior to the film.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 02 Hrs 12 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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