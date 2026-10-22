THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Screen at Shea's Free Film Series
Moviegoers are invited to come early for pre-film activities, trivia, and to stop by the book table to pick up a free new or gently used book.
The community is invited to Shea's Buffalo Theatre this Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (doors open at noon) to see The Addams Family, part of Shea's Free Film Series.
The Addams Family (Rated PG) was released in 2019 and features the voices of Oscar Isaac (Gomez Addams), Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Snoop Dogg (Cousin Itt), Bette Midler (Grandma), and others. Dark hilarity ensues after the Addams family—and their macabre traditions—relocate to suburbia in 21st-century New Jersey. As they prepare for a major celebration that involves their extended family, they have to maneuver around the machinations of a devious reality-television host.
Movie tickets are free to the public; however, seating is limited. Free tickets must be reserved online through Shea's website at: www.sheas.org/performances/free-film-series.
Moviegoers are invited to come early for pre-film activities, trivia, and to stop by the book table to pick up a free new or gently used book. New this year, a live performance will be featured along with each film event. Don't miss Fusion Dance Studio's performance of "Thriller" prior to the film.
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