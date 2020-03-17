Starring Buffalo is Postponing Production of EVITA

Starring Buffalo has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

We're disappointed to announce that due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation we will have to postpone our upcoming presentations of EVITA - for now!

Though we will not be able to sing for you in April, we have been able to reschedule for the fall with new performance dates of November 6-7, 2020! We hope you will join us then, and we promise this very special event will be worth the wait.

All tickets already purchased will be automatically reissued for the corresponding performance in November, so no action is needed. If you'd prefer to cancel your tickets, you have three options depending on your point of purchase: (1) if you purchased earlybird or subscription seats through the Starring Buffalo website and do not want these seats rolled over to November, email Laura@starringbuffalo.org to arrange a refund. (2) If you bought through Ticketmaster, or through Shea's by phone or online, refunds will be available at the point of purchase. (3) You can also choose to donate the value of your ticket to Starring Buffalo. If you would like to do so, please email Laura@StarringBuffalo.org. We'd be very grateful for your support of our future shows!

We wish you all good health and abundant hand sanitizer in this challenging time, and look forward to celebrating the singular experience of live theater with you again very soon!

Yours,

The Starring Buffalo Board





