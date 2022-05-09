Shea's Smith Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season

Michael G. Murphy, president of Shea's Performing Arts Center, is pleased to announce the 2022-23 Shea's Smith Season, featuring Buffalo-based Second Generation Theatre and O'Connell & Company.

The Second Generation Theatre season will include The Secret Garden: Springtime Edition, Every Brilliant Thing, and Tick, Tick...Boom!

O'Connell & Company's season will include Confessions of the Reverend Mother: A NUNSENSE Divinely Inspired Musical, WICKET - A Parody Musical: The Untold Story of the Ewoks of Bright Tree Village, and Romance/Romance.

About Second Generation Theatre's 2022-23 Shea's Smith Season:

The Secret Garden: Springtime Edition

Directed and Choreographed by Michael Walline

October 14-30, 2022

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden: Springtime Edition is the perfect theatre outing for the entire family. This 90-minute retelling of the musical brings a playful, energetic spirit to the story of young Mary Lennox, sent to live with her uncle in a gloomy English manor, and the joy and life she brings to the manor and all those who dwell there. From the Artie Award-winning director of Big Fish.

Every Brilliant Thing

Directorial Debut of Buffalo Comedienne Charmagne Chi

March 3-19, 2023

Second Generation Theatre is thrilled to present the regional premiere of this heart-wrenching, hilarious one-person play. A show in which the audience serves as the other actors, Every Brilliant Thing is hailed as "the funniest play you'll ever see about depression, and possibly one of the funniest plays you'll ever see, full stop." This 90-minute piece explores the resilience of the human spirit, the importance of human connection, and the ability to find joy in the everyday.

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Directorial Debut of Lou Colaiacovo

May 19-June 4, 2023

From Jonathan Larson, the composer of Rent, comes Tick, Tick...Boom!, the story of an aspiring composer navigating success, failure, friendship, love, and perseverance. Set in New York City in 1990, Tick, Tick...Boom!'s powerful rock score and soaring melodies ring true in any generation.