Shea's Performing Arts Center Welcomes New General Manager

Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center (PAC) has announced the appointment of Bill Patti as General Manager following a national search with the assistance of Arts Consulting Group. Patti spent the past ten years at the Highlands Playhouse in Highlands, NC where he served as Artistic Director and Theatre Manager. In his tenure, he saw annual increases in attendance and production budgets by working with nationally acclaimed theatre artists. He also served as Director of Theatre at Episcopal High School, an elite boarding school in Alexandria, VA. Patti holds a M.F.A. in acting from Kent State University, as well as a B.F.A. in theatre studies and B.A. in English from Niagara University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill home to Buffalo and to the Shea's team," said Michael G. Murphy, Shea's President. "Bill brings both expansive expertise and knowledge of theatre to this position. His passion and enthusiasm for Western New York will greatly benefit both Shea's and the region as we look to enhance and expand our work supporting the arts in the region."

"When Michael shared his vision for Shea's Performing Arts Center, I was inspired and immediately knew it was something I wanted to be a part of," said Bill Patti, General Manager, Shea's PAC. "From the iconic Shea's Buffalo Theatre to Shea's 710 Theatre, the latest space to be added to the Shea's PAC campus, we see that the Buffalo Theatre District is really taking off. I am excited to be part of the resurgence of this city that I get to call home and be a part of a team committed to bringing the best of live performance to Western New York."

At Shea's PAC, Patti will work closely with Michael G. Murphy and collaborate with the Leadership Team to promote Shea's success and creative growth. In his role, Patti will oversee the production of the Shea's 710 Theatre season, manage specific strategic partnerships across the organization, and help build visibility for Shea's through community engagement and education.





