Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces New Dates for THE BAND'S VISIT

In compliance with the NYS mandate to close non-essential businesses Shea's Performing Arts Center has closed Shea's Buffalo, Shea's 710, and Shea's Smith Theatre until further notice. Performances of The Band's Visit, April 14-19, 2020 have been postponed.

This Tony Award-winning production will now run December 1-6, 2020. The Band's Visit, is now one of the most celebrated musicals ever. It rejoices in the way music brings us to life, brings us to laughter, brings us to tears, and ultimately, brings us together.

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and times. If you need further assistance in order to change your tickets to another performance of The Band's Visit, please contact Shea's Box Office at 716-847-0850 or email patronservices@sheas.org. Shea's Box Office hours for phone and electronic transactions are Monday-Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; walk up service has been suspended until further notice.





