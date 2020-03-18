Shea's Performing Arts Center announces new dates for Riverdance:

Due to the government ban on public events, performances of Riverdance, March 27-29, 2020 have been postponed. We are pleased to be able to reschedule the 25th Anniversary Tour of Riverdance for March 19-21, 2021.

Your tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to attend, a refund will be issued at your point of purchase.

If you need further assistance in order to change your tickets to another performance of Riverdance, please contact Shea's Box Office at 716-847-0850 or email patronservices@sheas.org.

Shea's Box Office hours for phone and electronic transactions are Monday-Friday from 10AM-5PM; walk up service has been suspended until further notice.





