Second Generation Theatre Reveals 2024-2025 Season Lineup

Second Generation Theatre will present a season of underdogs- of differing voices and opinions, and of staying true to yourself no matter the odds. Whether you're a German rock'n'roll goddess, a modern day college student, or an awkward 12 year old, 2024-2025 truly has something for everyone.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is brought to you by the directorial team behind CABARET (Best of WNY Best Presentation of a Classic Musical 2023). Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents competing for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! This fast-paced crowd please will leave you laughing; L-A-U-G-H-I-N-G.

Directed by Kristin Bentley, Choreographed by Kelly Copps, Music Direction by Allan Paglia.

The Niceties

The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess, begins when Zoe, a black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor's office to discuss her paper about slavery's effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about race, history, and power. Directed by Gabriella J. McKinley, recently seen as Celie in THE COLOR PURPLE (SGT's 2023 collaboration with Ujima and Shea's 710).

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

The season closes with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, starring celebrated Buffalo drag queen, Vanna Deux. This award-winning cult favorite tells the story of "internationally ignored song stylist" Hedwig; a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n' roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation. This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band “The Angry Inch.” Directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak (CONSTELLATIONS, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG), with music Direction by Allan Paglia.