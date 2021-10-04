Second Generation Theatre Returns To Live Production With THE TOXIC AVENGER

Second Generation Theatre (SGT) is back on stage at the Shea's Smith with the company's first in-person production since Artie-nominated THE TOXIC AVENGER (2019).

The show, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, is one of composer Jason Robert Brown's early masterpieces, and explores themes of love, loss, hope, rebuilding, and that "one moment" of decision.

It isn't the first time this company has worked on this show. Amy Jakiel returns as the show's director. Jakiel says "I couldn't be more excited to bring SONGS to The Smith where we originally thought we'd be presenting this incredible piece. The essence of the show remains timely and I cannot WAIT for patrons to hear this gorgeous score live and in person! There are plans to incorporate a nod to our amazing Buffalo partnerships but the audience can also look forward to a truly "new world" on the Smith stage."

The production coincides perfectly with the launch of Second Generation Theatre's new logo, courtesy of Crowley Webb. "The pandemic gave us so much time to think about who we are, and who we have become as a company. It was a perfect time to reflect on how we have grown, and our new look is a perfect way to celebrate that," says Artistic Director Kelly Copps. "Same great theatre, with a new look."

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD features three of the four cast members from the highly acclaimed digital production in June, and introduces a new face to Buffalo theatre, Fredonia graduate Genevieve Ellis. "They are all so wonderful!" Ellis says of the cast. "This score is an absolute beast, but tackling it has been a pleasure. Can't wait to share it with audiences, live and in person!"

"This production couldn't have come at a better time," says cast member Brian Brown. "As our world readjusts daily routines, these powerful cries of loss, struggle, and the search for happiness give us hope that there's still light on the horizon."

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD is directed by Amy Jakiel with music direction by Stephen Piotrowski and videography by Chris Cavanagh. The production stars Michele Marie Roberts, Brian Brown, Steve Copps, and Genevieve Ellis.

Performances run October 22-November 14.

Shea's Box Office: (716) 847-0850, www.secondgenerationtheatre.com/tickets