Second Generation Theatre Presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Second Generation Theatre returns to the Shea's Smith Theatre after 2 years of a pandemic-induced hiatus.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD opens Friday night at 7:30 pm. The in person production features three of the four cast members from the highly acclaimed digital production in June, and introduces a new face to Buffalo theatre, Fredonia graduate Genevieve Ellis.

With its themes of love, loss, and rebuilding, SONGS is the perfect start to Second Generation Theatre's 2021-2022 season.

"This production couldn't have come at a better time," says cast member Brian Brown. "As our world readjusts daily routines, these powerful cries of loss, struggle, and the search for happiness give us hope that there's still light on the horizon."

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD is directed by Amy Jakiel with music direction by Stephen Piotrowski and videography by Chris Cavanagh. The production stars Michele Marie Roberts, Brian Brown, Steve Copps, and Genevieve Ellis.

Second Generation Theatre Company (SGT) creates and presents quality theatre in Buffalo, N.Y. Under the leadership of Executive Director Kristin Bentley and Artistic Director Kelly Copps as well as a 13-member Board of Directors, SGT's mission is to provide a collaborative environment for the development and production of plays and musicals.

