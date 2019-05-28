Second Generation Theatre Presents NINE

Second Generation Theatre (SGT) closes a four-star season with the regional premiere of the musical NINE by Arthur Kopit and Maury Yeston.

Based on Federico Fellini's " 8 ½", NINE centers on Guido Contini, famed Italian director and ladies' man as he approaches his 40th birthday. Under pressure from both critics and the multiple women in his life, Contini struggles to untie the tangled mess he has made of both his personal and professional lives.

Victoria Pérez returns to SGT as Director after her magnificent turn as The Witch in BIG FISH earlier this season. NINE marks Pérez's first turn at directing a classic book musical and boasts 15 of Buffalo's finest female performers - a number unheard of for a production as written. "This is an incredible opportunity to showcase some of Buffalo's strongest female talent. We're thrilled to welcome back several SGT favorites and also introduce new faces to Buffalo theatre with this lineup of amazing ladies," says Artistic Director Kelly Copps.

Among the 'new faces' is Lauren Alaimo, last seen with SGT in THE WILD PARTY in 2015, and recently seen on the Shea's 710 stage in Musicalfare's FUN HOME. NINE marks Alaimo's professional choreographic debut. "It is exciting to expand the cast's movement vocabulary to embody the different cultures featured in this show," says Alaimo. "This cast is full of incredibly talented actors, not to mention the fantastic women driving the production on and off stage."

NINE is directed by Victoria Pérez & choreographed by Lauren Alaimo with music direction by Allan Paglia. The production stars Ben Michael Moran (Guido), Aimee Walker (Luisa), Arianne Davidow (Claudia) and Kelly Copps (Carla), along with Lisa Ludwig, Mary Gjurich, Sabrina Kahwaty, Nicole Cimato, Charmagne Chi, Leah Berst, Cassidy Kreuzer, Bethany Burrows, Jessie Miller, Anna Fernandez, Stevie Jackson, Julia Murphy, and proudly introduces Max Goldhirsch (Little Guido).

Box Office: (716) 508-7480, www.secondgenerationtheatre.com/tickets, or visit the Shea's Box Office during normal business hours as listed on sheas.org.





