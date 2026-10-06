SWEENEY TODD Will Open at MusicalFare Theatre in Buffalo

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MusicalFare will present SWEENEY TODD on stage October 22 – November 8 at Shea's 710 Theatre. Attend Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's dark, witty and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge, featuring everyone's favorite murderous couple, Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. This masterpiece is sure both to thrill and delight audiences.

MusicalFare's production stars Christopher Andreana, Ryan Butler, Taylor Carlson, Steve Copps, Chris Cummings, Philip Farugia, Michael J. Galante, Solange Gosselin, Amy Jakiel, Austin Marshall, Bob Mazierski, Julia Pitarresi, Emory Redfearn, Brandin Smalls, Michael Wells & Emily Yancey.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is October 22nd – November 8th, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Thursday performances EXCEPT opening night, October 22nd.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 38 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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