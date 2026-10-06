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SWEENEY TODD Will Open at MusicalFare Theatre in Buffalo

The Tony Award-winning musical thriller will run at Shea's 710 Theatre in Buffalo with direction by Randall Kramer and choreography by Michael Oliver-Walline.

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SWEENEY TODD Will Open at MusicalFare Theatre in Buffalo

MusicalFare will present SWEENEY TODD on stage October 22 – November 8 at Shea's 710 Theatre. Attend Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's dark, witty and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge, featuring everyone's favorite murderous couple, Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. This masterpiece is sure both to thrill and delight audiences.

MusicalFare's production stars Christopher Andreana, Ryan Butler, Taylor Carlson, Steve Copps, Chris Cummings, Philip Farugia, Michael J. Galante, Solange Gosselin, Amy Jakiel, Austin Marshall, Bob Mazierski, Julia Pitarresi, Emory Redfearn, Brandin Smalls, Michael Wells & Emily Yancey.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is October 22nd – November 8th, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Thursday performances EXCEPT opening night, October 22nd.

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Sweeney Todd
10/22 - 11/8/2026


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