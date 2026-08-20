ECHOES OF HAVANA to Launch Creative Exchange Series at Shea's 710
Live music by Trio-Los Güaracheros and salsa lessons from Queen City Cuban Dance highlight the opening night at Shea's 710.
Shea's Performing Arts Center announced the launch of Creative Exchange at Shea's 710, a new series of programming and events featured in the newly renovated Shea's 710 Theatre lounge and cabaret.
“Creative Exchange at Shea's 710 is about opening Shea's doors to celebrate culture and community in a new way,” said Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center. “It is an opportunity to make our new, vibrant Shea's 710 cabaret and lounge a place that brings people together and energizes the Buffalo Theatre District beyond show days.”
The series debuts with “Echoes of Havana” - The Rhythm is Contagious; The Connections are Real, a happy hour inspired by Buena Vista Social Club, on Wednesday, September 2 from 5:30PM – 8:30PM at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street at Tupper).
Guests are invited to come enjoy this pre-Hispanic Heritage Month community event featuring live Cuban son (dance music) by Trio-Los Güaracheros, salsa rueda dance lessons with Queen City Cuban Dance, and live visual artist Rolando Gomez, for an evening built around music, dance, and conversation. The outdoor patio will be open, weather permitting.
This is just the first in a Creative Exchange at Shea's 710 series. The community can also mark their calendars for:
- Wednesday, October 7: Comedy Night
- Wednesday, January 20: Game Night
- Wednesday, February 10: Black History Month Event
- Wednesday, April 14: Art in Our Schools & Community
- Wednesday, June 23: Pride Month Celebration
Additional events will be added throughout the year.
Entry to most events in the Creative Exchange at Shea's 710 series will be accessible with a $5 cover charge, payable online through sheas.org or at the door on the day of the event. Space is limited, so pre-paying the cover charge is highly encouraged. Tickets are available at: www.sheas.org/performances/creative-exchange.
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