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BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Tour, HAIR and More Set for Shea's September Lineup

Cuban music and salsa lessons, a theatre district block party, and a Morrissey concert round out the lineup.

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BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Tour, HAIR and More Set for Shea's September Lineup

Shea's Performing Arts Center has revealed its September schedule of productions and special events. Take in some music, dancing, and drinks at Echoes of Havana, the event launching the new Creative Exchange Series at Shea's 710. The lineup will also feature the national tour of Buena Vista Social Club. Catch MusicalFare's first show of the season, Hair, featuring classic hit songs such as “Aquarius,” “Easy To Be Hard,” and “Let The Sunshine In.”

Echoes of Havana

September 2 from 5:30 – 8:30PM
Part of the Creative Exchange Series at Shea's 710 Sponsored by KeyBank
Shea's 710 Theatre Cabaret & Lounge, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

This happy hour event will feature live Cuban music, salsa rueda dance lessons and more.

Entry: $5 cover charge at the door or pay in advance online to ensure access. Space is limited.

Buena Vista Social Club

September 12 – 19 for Multiple Performances
Part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season
Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

Hair

September 17 – October 4 for Multiple Performances
Produced by MusicalFare Theatre
Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

Curtain Up!

September 18
5-7PM: Cocktail Kickoff Party
7:30PM: Curtains Rise on Performances Across the Theatre District
10:00PM: Free Main Street After Party

Visit the Theatre District Association website for more information.

Morrissey Live in Concert

September 22 at 8:00PM
Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Tour, HAIR and More Set for Shea's September Lineup Image

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More on Shea's Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Buena Vista Social Club
9/12 - 9/19/2026
Morrissey Live
9/22 - 9/22/2026
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ECHOES OF HAVANA to Launch Creative Exchange Series at Shea's 710
ECHOES OF HAVANA to Launch Creative Exchange Series at Shea's 710
8/20/2026
Foundation Laid For Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Expansion
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8/18/2026
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