BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Tour, HAIR and More Set for Shea's September Lineup

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Shea's Performing Arts Center has revealed its September schedule of productions and special events. Take in some music, dancing, and drinks at Echoes of Havana, the event launching the new Creative Exchange Series at Shea's 710. The lineup will also feature the national tour of Buena Vista Social Club. Catch MusicalFare's first show of the season, Hair, featuring classic hit songs such as “Aquarius,” “Easy To Be Hard,” and “Let The Sunshine In.”

Echoes of Havana

September 2 from 5:30 – 8:30PM

Part of the Creative Exchange Series at Shea's 710 Sponsored by KeyBank

Shea's 710 Theatre Cabaret & Lounge, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

This happy hour event will feature live Cuban music, salsa rueda dance lessons and more.

Entry: $5 cover charge at the door or pay in advance online to ensure access. Space is limited.

Buena Vista Social Club

September 12 – 19 for Multiple Performances

Part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

Hair

September 17 – October 4 for Multiple Performances

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

Curtain Up!

September 18

5-7PM: Cocktail Kickoff Party

7:30PM: Curtains Rise on Performances Across the Theatre District

10:00PM: Free Main Street After Party

Visit the Theatre District Association website for more information.

Morrissey Live in Concert

September 22 at 8:00PM

Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

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