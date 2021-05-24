SGT Will Film SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD All Over Buffalo

Second Generation Theatre (SGT) presents the company's first full digital production, the Jason Robert Brown musical SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD on demand this June. This unique production highlights four of Buffalo's finest performers and over twelve locations.

Originally slated for stage production in the fall of 2020, the SGT creative team considered several different incarnations of this production as the Covid-19 Pandemic progressed.

"The draw of this piece is not only how incredibly impactful the music has always been but how painfully relevant the stories are to our world right now," says Director Amy Jakiel. "The songs speak for themselves, but hearing them from these brilliant vocalists and pairing them with beautiful Buffalo landmarks is going to be a very powerful experience. I have reimagined the show a number of times, but always come back to the importance of sharing it and I hope people will enjoy it."

The show will be filmed by one of Buffalo's most awarded lighting, set, and sound designers, Chris Cavanagh. The Covid-19 pandemic forced Cavanagh into expanding his knowledge of film through the Musicalfare Premier Cabaret space. This production marks his first full on-location production. SONGS... will be filmed all over Buffalo at locations including: The Shea's Smith Theatre, Stitch Buffalo, 500 Pearl, Explore and More, The Botanical Gardens, Matinee, Central Terminal, ECMC, and more.

"Chris Cavanagh has designed so many of SGT's most memorable and visually stunning shows, including The Toxic Avenger (for which he received two Artie nominations)," says Artistic Director Kelly Copps. "He has an amazing eye for supporting great storytellers. Setting him free to create what he wants to is always incredibly rewarding. We can't wait to see what this production brings."

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD is directed by Amy Jakiel with music direction by Stephen Piotrowski and videography by Chris Cavanagh. The production stars Michele Marie Roberts, Brian Brown, Cecilia Snow and Steve Copps.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD will be streaming on demand from June 10-June 27th, 2021.

Box Office: (716)508-7480 www.secondgenerationtheatre.com/tickets