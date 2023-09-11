Review: THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS at Alleyway Theatre

Everyone's life has a story. And when you start from birth, most can be pretty interesting, although not worthy of the stage. Such a story of a young boy from Indiana born in 1951 is being told, but is it really that stage worthy? The answer is a resounding yes, if that guy is Marc Summers, that charismatic game show and TV host extraordinaire.

Buffalo's Alleyway Theatre is presenting THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers to open the theatre season. Originally produced at The Bloomington Playwrights Project and Adirondack Theatre Festival, this show has traveled other venues to great success. With it's high production values, music by Drew Gasparini, and quick paced action, this 90 minute one act play proved to be a beguiling way to tell a life's story.

Summer's life is built upon aspirations to be on the stage or screen. Fascinated by late night talk shows and Johnny Carson, he makes it his mission to make it big. Whether as a fledgling child magician, stand up comic or TV host, Summers determination more than made up for any of his possible lack of talent. Summers edged his way into the enertainment industry, starting as a page, working with the greats like Bob Barker and Carol Burnett. But what would a rags to riches story be without some conflict.

Here is where this young Jewish boy's life starts it's downward spiral... Marc Berkowitz (later changed to Summers) is plagued with anxiety and OCD. From childhood, order and regimens overwhelm his daily existence, with what he describes as accompanying stomach pains. A lifetime of suppression and putting on his best game face served him well, until it just didn't any more.

Summers is affable, like that buddy you hang out with in jeans and sneakers, sharing a six pack. He is instantly likeable and that larger than life, winning personality makes him endearing from the outset. How else could he become the fearless host of NICKELODEON's smash TV show, DOUBLE DARE. Later there was a brief stint as a talk show host followed by the uber successful FOOD NETWORK show UNWRAPPED . He boasts being at the forefront of both of those burgeoning television networks, and rightfully so. His presence made oodles of money for both of those companies.

Author Alex Brightman does a great job of condensing Summers' life with a smattering of game show fun. Yes, there is plenty of audience interaction, including the infamous "physical challenges" from DOUBLE DARE with lots of messy pies, water effects, confetti and sloppy games. Summers tells his life story with the aid of graphics, on a colorful game show type set with flashing lights and bright colors, designed by Christopher Rhoton. Two assistants guide the players and move set pieces in this well oiled production. And FYI, you may need to take cover for a few seconds.

Never maudlin, Summers finds the right balance of exposing the inner conflicts of mental illness, personal physical tragedy, and health issues that plagued him. He bravely chose to expose his OCD diagnosis to the public at a time when mental health was still taboo. But this exposure not only helped his career but also allowed him to get the care he so desperately needed. His wife of over 50 years is his rock and constant companion through his adversities. Director Chad Rabinovitz ensures the raucous portions balance the serious challenges of mental illness, as Summers' inner demons are manifest as disturbing phone calls and dark characters in the night.

The opening night audience was on board from the get go, rooting for Summers to succeed, yucking it up during the challenges and silly games and feeling all the heartbreak that comes from a life well lived.

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers plays at Buffalo's ALLEYWAY THEATRE through September 30,2023. Contac alleyway.com for more information