Review: MOULIN ROUGE: THE MUSICAL at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

A spectacle among spectacles takes to the Shea's Buffalo stage as MOULIN ROUGE: THE MUSICAL bedazzles it audiences. Settled in for a 2 week run, MOULIN ROUGE is the epitome of eye candy presented to be entertainment for the masses, just like the real Moulin Rouge, which draws in tourists by the droves.

Based on the Baz Luhrmann motion picture of the same name starring Nicole Kidman, we are transported to gay Paree, circa 1899. The famed Moulin Rouge is nestled in the quaint Monmartre neighborhood, full of Bohemians like artists Toulouse-Lautrec. The action unfolds in the famed cabaret, as our emcee Harold Zidler, guides us through the seedy show life. Christian, a young wide eye American song writer comes to Paris to find a new life and quickly falls for the Moulin Rouge's leading lady, Santine, a gorgeous courtesan.

The production is mash up of already known songs, mostly of pop music from the last 30 years, but others creep in. A love duet can literally be a mix of 6-8 other songs, leaving the audience giggling as they recognize each tune before it morphs into another. How about Shirley Bassey's "Diamonds Are Forever" glued to Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" and Rihanna's "Diamonds" plus Madonna's "Material Girl." You get the point. If they want to sing it, they find a way to include it. Never has such a varied juke box musical been found.

Director Alex Timbers puts his own stamp on the production, no doubt influenced by Luhrmann's often dizzying cinematography in the movie. Beautiful people clad in beautiful costumes loom around the set before the show starts, oozing risque sexuality. Choreographer Sonya Tayeh has a large troupe of lithe dancers at her disposal, employing all things French-- the can can pervades mixed with angular dances that would fit a Beyonce tour.

Christian Douglas is a knock out as Christian. He is charming as the head over heels in love young American. His crystal clear voice is both powerful and sweet. His comments on the pangs of a first love ring true and were well conveyed.

Gabrielle McClinton is the classic triple threat as our heroine Satine. McClinton looks smashing in revealing and elegant costumes by the great costume designer Catherine Zuber. Her voice soars and she finds the right amount of drama and melodrama needed for the role of the leading actress. Her petite figure made her all the more vulnerable as the young woman dying of consumption, torn between loving a Duke or a commoner ( The "Camille" references abound in the book by John Logan).

The secondary characters are equally as strong, with Nick Rashad Burroughs as the wise Toulouse-Latrec and Danny Burgos as the sexy Argentinian, Santiago. The two men bring a nice comic relief to the evening.

Andrew Brewer as The Duke of Monroth is tall and brooding, just perfect as the kind of bad guy you love to hate. Robert Petkoff is endearing as the emcee ringleader, Harold. Petkoff is charming and convincing as the man desperate to save the Moulin Rouge from closure. The gay undertones in his character were wholly appropriate for the Bohemian theatrical life of that era.

Scenic Design by Derek McLane is over the top loud in shades cotton candy pink for the Moulin Rouge scenes, but more intimate when required for the interiors. One small quibble who be.. is it too much to ask to somehow have incorporate the world famous Red Windmill of the Moulin Rouge somewhere in the scenic design?

MOULIN ROUGE: THE MUSICAL is truly unique in it's style of story telling, without a traditional score written by someone or based on one person's music. The numerous mixing of tunes, while creative, often had you wishing for some more moments of simplicity in their story telling. Often the results felt like an overambitious hodge podge. Happily the uber talented singers and dancers of the ensemble made for some very exciting, well executed production numbers that were worthy of production at the real Moulin Rouge.

This show's appeal appears to have been painted with loud garish brush strokes. but art is subjective and Toulouse-Latrec himself was not always admired. Enjoy the spectacle and the talent of this 21st Century musical, and leave preconceived notions at the door.

And yes, stick around for the curtain calls, as the show continues with more dancing, hand clapping and the requisite confetti cannons!

MOULIN ROUGE: THE MUSICAL plays through Novemeber 5, 2023 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Contact sheas.org for more information.