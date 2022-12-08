Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 at SHEA'S 710 THEATRE
A Captivating Tale of Peace Overcoming War
If ever there were to be a hope of peace, it couldn't be found any closer than the trenches of the battles fought in World War I. And a rare and hard to believe story of a single night of peace is what makes up the beguiling musical play ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 now on stage at Shea's 710 Theatre.
Musicalfare produced this production last season at their home stage at Daemen College and it proved to be a hit with audiences, so they now present it as part of the Frey Electric Season on the former Studio Arena Stage. Written by Peter Rothstein, this engrossing one act play is told through a series of narratives from soldiers on both sides of the war. We first meet the English as they enlist and clearly are not prepared for the horrors of war that lie before them. Through songs of the day, their journey, both physical and emotional, plays out with songs like "It's A Long Way To Tipperary," "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," "O Tannenbaum," "Stille Night," and "Auld Lang Syne," to name just a few.
When they encounter the Germans, it is at first in battle. But perhaps aided by a plea from the Pope for peace at Christmas, the two sides put down their guns, sang their native songs for each other, tell jokes, play ball and touchingly agree to help each other bury their dead. They even pose for a few photos and swap addresses. The joy of Christmas was deeply felt as the two sides sang "Silent Night" in their own language, harmonizing gloriously to the refrain "All is Calm."
The cast of twelve were the epitome of a well oiled ensemble. An amalgamation of ages, body types, accents and singing voices came together in stunning harmony. Without a weak link, each man played multiple parts, commenting on the action, then stating their name, hometown and rank.
It would unfair to single out or omit any of these talented performers, so like a roll call of brave soldiers, they include
Christopher Andreana
Kyle Bassett-Baran
Christian Brandjes
Louis Colaiacovo
Chris Cummings
Alex Anthony Garcia
Matthew Gilbert-Wachowiak
Bob Mazierski
Ricky Needham
John Panepinto
Marc Sacco
Dave Spychalski
The vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach all rely on a capella singing and the cast was up to the challenge. Without the aid of a conductor or instrumental accompaniment, they melded beautifully, keeping perfect pitch on almost all accounts. Music Direction by Theresa Quinn is to be commended for it's precision.
Stage Director Susan Drozd uses the large playing area well, creating regimental movement as well as effective pinpoint staging to focus the action and commentary, never losing the sense of the larger scale of war. The men all seemed comfortable with their multiple individual characters and developed a true sense of comradery. From German commander, to Scottish lad, to high brow Londoner, we encounter all of potential types of soldiers that make up a war.
The set design by Dyan Burlingame is effectively dismal and dark for the trenches, with the blue sky in the background, often lit up by gun fire. Kari Drozd's costumes firmly place us in the depth of the battle.
This story recently has also been made into an opera by composer Kevin puts, entitled SILENT NIGHT. It's humanity in the face of war is indeed a rare concept and makes for a captivating story for the stage. All involved in the Musicalfare production have presented a cohesive production that while heartfelt, does make it clear that the sentiments of peace and Christmas were all to brief. The War continued the next morning, the new friends became enemies again and pains of war were to be felt for years to come.
ALL IS CALM , produced by Musicalfare, plays at Shea's 710 Theatre through December 18, 2022. Contact sheas.org for more information
From This Author - Michael Rabice
Michael Rabice has over 40 years of experience attending plays, musicals and opera all over the world. He is a frequent performer in opera and has appeared with the Glimmerglass Opera, A... (read more about this author)
