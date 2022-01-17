Raíces Presents One Night Event ! POESÍA, CUENTO Y CANCIÓN

"Poesía, Cuento y Canción" highlights our featured artists' journey from Puerto Rico to the United States. Victoria will cover music genres such as: bolero, tango, música jíbara, nueva trova and more.

Her repertoire also includes original poetry and stories in which she shares her values and experiences relating to family, tradition, culture, her late father, Rafael Pérez and her artistic career.

Join Victoria for this wonderful celebration and discover the intricate beauty of her life thus far viewed via her lenses in exquisite artistic form.

Rafael Pérez, Guitar

Nelson Rivera, Saxophone

Pedro Rodríguez, Percussion

Saturday, February 19, 2022

6PM / SHOW @ 7PM

MUSIC ROOM: $20 per person reserved seating

BAR ROOM: $15 per person general admission

Minimum purchase of 2 drinks or food items per person required on site