RPO Presents its First and Free Sensory Friendly Concert

The Click Here (RPO) presents its first-ever Click Here on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Hochstein Performance Hall (50 N. Plymouth Ave.). Admission is FREE, but tickets are required and available online anytime at Click Here, by phone at 585-454-2100, or in person at RPO Patron Services at 225 East Avenue (Monday-Friday, 10 AM-5 PM) and one hour prior to curtain at Hochstein Performance Hall.

Designed to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for those with sensory sensitivities, this concert offers an experience tailor-made for music lovers of all ages and abilities. Friendly staff will be available to guide and assist audience members through the concert experience, with accommodations that include a quiet room, noise-reduction headphones, a therapy dog, and a social narrative (a step-by-step, pictorial guide that prepares audience members for what they will experience). A relaxed atmosphere will encourage movement and interaction, allowing all to engage with the music in a way that feels comfortable.

"We are thrilled to offer this special program as part of the RPO's ongoing Care and Wellness Initiative as well as our Centennial Click Here program," explains RPO Lisk Morris Foundation VP of Education Chair Barbara Brown. "Thanks to our generous funders, it will allow families and those with sensory sensitivities to come together and enjoy the magic of live music in a welcoming and inclusive environment at no cost."

The free event is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, and New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy C. Hochul and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Feinbloom Supporting Foundation, and the Kathleen Brenneman Fund at the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

RPO Music Director Click Here will lead the orchestra in performing both classical and contemporary pieces programmed for everyone's enjoyment and accessibility, including a Disney Magic medley, Sousa's Mother Goose March, and Strauss's Blue Danube Waltz as well as his Pizzicato Polka.

"I'm very much looking forward to conducting this program and connecting with a new audience," adds Maestro Delfs. "Making this wonderful orchestra accessible to everyone is an important part of our commitment to community engagement."