RLTP Presents INTERROGATION ROOM

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) continues its 2019/20 season with its second production, Interrogation Room by RLTP Ensemble member Jon Elston. Interrogation Room made its world-premiere in 2003 starring past cast members John Buscaglia and Dee Perry, in which this season's production will be dedicated to their memory.



Interrogation Room will star RLTP Ensemble member Matt Witten alongside Tanika Holmes, Nick Stevens and Dave Tyrik under the direction of RLTP Artistic Director Scott Behrend. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Maura Price (costume design), and Katie Menke (sound design) alongside Mary McLaughlin (assistant director) and Emily Powrie (props master).



Synopsis: Artie Award for Best New Play, 2004 A young girl is brutally murdered. Two suspects, one black one white, face the heat from Detectives Bremen and Janetty, hardboiled cops determined to unearth the truth. Or are they? As the interrogation wears on, Bremen and Janetty find themselves questioning each other's motives as much as the suspects when prejudices threaten to derail the investigation. RLTP Resident Playwright Jon Elston revisits his sharp, fast-paced crime drama with fresh insight from our contemporary vantage in this timely revival of his Artie Award winning play.



The RLTP Off-Book Play Discussion Series Date is Sunday, November 17 following the 2:00PM matinee performance.



Interrogation Room opens Friday, November 1 and runs through Sunday November 24, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $39 general admission plus $5 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: November 7, 14, 21 ($5 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.







Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You