RLTP Closes Its 19th Season With Pulitzer Prize-Winning SWEAT

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will end its 19th season with Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated Sweat by Lynn Nottage. Sweat will open Thursday April 20 starring Lisa Vitrano*, Peter Johnson*, and David Mitchell* alongside Jake Hayes, Diane DiBernardo, Davida Tolbert, Johnny Barden, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, and John Vines under the direction of Victoria Pérez*. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Sarah Foote* (stage management), John Rickus* (light design), Jenna Damberger (costume design), and Diane Jones* (props master) alongside Nicholas Quinn (sound/projection design), Gina Boccolucci (set design), and Adriano Gatto (fight choreographer). (*member of RLTP Ensemble)



Sweat Synopsis: Set in 2000 and 2008, a group of friends in Reading, Pennsylvania gather at a local bar. They've spent their lives sharing drinks and secrets when everything is about to be uprooted. Job security, race, trust and friendship are threatened when their local factory, after decades, begins to make changes and lay-offs. In this warm-humored play, Sweat questions our loyalty to our each other, our employer, our community and the struggles we face with changes that are out of our control.



Sweat opens Thursday, April 20 and runs through Sunday May 21, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $45 general admission plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: April 27, May 4, 11, 18 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.



