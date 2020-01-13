Photo Flash: THE ANTIPODES At Road Less Traveled Theatre

Once upon a time, a group of writers gathered around a conference table in pursuit of the perfect untold tale: a story so epic, so truthful that it could change the world.

From personal anecdotes to universal lore, from the mundane to the bizarre, Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Annie Baker takes us down the rabbit hole of our own mythologizing in a fevered brainstorming session that ultimately questions not only what stories are left to tell, but why tell stories at all?

The Antipodes is a darkly humorous and incisive look at the absurdity of the human condition and our relentless need to order our disordered world.

Starring RLTP 2020 American Theatre Master Sean Cullen, Dave Hayes*, Kristen Tripp Kelley*, David Marciniak*, Greg Howze*, John Hurley*, Ricky Needham, Adam Yellen and Cassie Cameron.



For more information visit www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org





