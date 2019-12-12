Photo Flash: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL is Heading to Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Following five successful years of touring and more than 500 performances, the "most famous reindeer of all" from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will fly into Buffalo at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on December 20-22 live on stage with the critically acclaimed Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (www.rudolphthemusical.com). The world's most famous reindeer and a holly jolly cast of iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster will help Santa save Christmas.

Take a look at photos from the production below!

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, call 1-800-745-3000 or visit Shea's Box Office, 650 Main Street, downtown Buffalo. Ticket prices start at $30.00.

Photo Credit: Character Arts





