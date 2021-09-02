O'Connell & Company to Present ART

O'CONNELL & COMPANY will present the award-winning comedy, ART, written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, September 9-19, 2021.

ART stars Joey Bucheker, Rolando M. Gómez, and John Kreuzer with Direction by Victoria Pérez, Sara Jo Kukulka, Stage Manager and Jessica Marinelli.

About the play:

"How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art?" How would you feel about your best friend if he suddenly did something so colossally stupid, it made you doubt the very basis of the friendship? It happens in Yasmina Reza's monster international hit, 'ART'. When an art lover buys what is in essence a pure white painting for a horse-choking sum, his best friend goes ballistic. Yet a third friend gets squeezed in the middle. Lines are drawn and these old friends square off over the canvas, the friendship is finally tested, and the aftermath of action, and its reaction, affirms the power of those bonds.

"Even though this comedy (ART) has appeared on American stages for 25 years, you may not have seen it. Our reviewer says you should; on many levels, it's a worthwhile 90 minutes." The Berkshire Edge

For tickets and information, please call 848-0800 or visit www.oconnellandcompany.com

VENUE:

O'Connell & Company, at the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave.,

Kenmore, NY 14217

DATES & SHOWTIMES:

Thursday September 9 - 7:30pm

Friday September 10 - 8:00pm

Saturday September 11 - 8:00pm

Sunday September 12 - 7:00pm

Thursday September 16 - 7:30pm

Friday September 17 - 8:00pm

Saturday September 18 - 8:00pm

Sunday September 19 - 2:00pm

TICKETS:

$35 general, $32 seniors, $26 students, industry, military & children

ART is produced through special arrangement with Dramatic Play Service.

ART is funded by the New York State Council on the Arts administered by Arts Services Inc.