O'Connell & Company and Shea's Smith Theatre With Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market to Present BINGO PALACE
Betsy is back! The BINGO Palace is opening its doors again. What better way to celebrate than with BINGO!
Betsy is back! The BINGO Palace is opening its doors again. What better way to celebrate than with BINGO!
Join Betsy as she hosts an unforgettable BINGO bonanza. Betsy brings the audience "into the act" with special games, prizes, fun, and surprises! A BINGO bash beyond belief... don't miss a moment of the hilarity.
DETAILS:
WHAT: "Betsy Carmichael's BINGO Palace"
WHO: by Joey Bucheker and Mary Kate O'Connell Based on a Character Created by Joey Bucheker Directed by Mary Kate O'Connell
WEBSITE: www.oconnellandcompany.com www.sheas.org
Saturday September 25 - 8:00pm
Sunday September 26 - 2:00pm
Friday October 1 - 8:00pm
Saturday October 2 - 8:00pm
Sunday October 3 - 2:00pm
AT Sheas's Smith Theater 658 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202
716-847-0850