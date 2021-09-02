Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

O'Connell & Company and Shea's Smith Theatre With Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market to Present BINGO PALACE

Betsy is back! The BINGO Palace is opening its doors again. What better way to celebrate than with BINGO!

Sep. 2, 2021  

Join Betsy as she hosts an unforgettable BINGO bonanza. Betsy brings the audience "into the act" with special games, prizes, fun, and surprises! A BINGO bash beyond belief... don't miss a moment of the hilarity.

DETAILS:

WHAT: "Betsy Carmichael's BINGO Palace"

WHO: by Joey Bucheker and Mary Kate O'Connell Based on a Character Created by Joey Bucheker Directed by Mary Kate O'Connell

WEBSITE: www.oconnellandcompany.com www.sheas.org

Saturday September 25 - 8:00pm
Sunday September 26 - 2:00pm
Friday October 1 - 8:00pm
Saturday October 2 - 8:00pm
Sunday October 3 - 2:00pm

AT Sheas's Smith Theater 658 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202

716-847-0850


