O'Connell & Company Will Present THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES #5 - GOLDEN IS THE NEW BLACK

Performances run July 11-21.

By: Jul. 02, 2024
O'Connell & Company Will Present THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES #5 - GOLDEN IS THE NEW BLACK
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

O'Connell & Company in conjunction with Shady Pines 2 Productions will presentThe Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes Vol. 5 – Golden is the New Black.

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive: First Look At Cast Of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Tour in Action
O'Connell & Company Will Present THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES #5 - GOLDEN IS THE NEW BLACK
BroadwayWorld Announces Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
Fan Favorite Allstar to Join the Cast of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS LIVE

The “geriatric Fab Four” will return for a 5th season with all-new episodes of this hilarious, naughty drag parody of America's favorite sitcom. Join Dorothy (Michael Seitz), Rose (Joey Bucheker), Blanche (Michael Bebe Blasdell), and Sophia (Matt Rittler) for side-splitting adventures:

Episode One: Caged Miami Heat: The girls are arrested for the murder of their long-lost cook, Coco! Can they clear their names and avoid jail time?

Episode Two: Murder on the Sicilian Express: Sophia is murdered, and all the girls have a motive! Luckily, Jessica Fletcher of Cabot Cove arrives to help solve the case in this Golden Girls/Murder, She Wrote crossover.

Plus, audiences will get to take part in interactive game shows, trivia, singalongs and a special visit to “The People's Court”. 

The Cast and Crew:

Directed by Todd Warfield.

Starring: Michael Seitz as Dorothy, Joey Bucheker as Rose, Michael Bebe Blasdell as Blanche, and Matt Rittler as Sophia. 

Including, The Shady Pines Players: Michael Wells, Vinny Murphy, Bryan Sharry, Len Mendez, and Robert McKnight. 

Written by Chicago based Jeff Award winner, David Cerda

Sponsored by Figmore Cafe & Eatery

Show Dates and Times:

July 11 – 7:30pm (Opening Night)

July 12 – 7:30pm

July 13 – 7:30pm

July 14 – 7:30pm

July 18 – 7:30pm

July 19 – 7:30pm

July 20 – NO PERFORMANCE

July 21 – 3:00pm & 7:30pm (Closing Night)

Ticket Information:

General Admission: Adult: $38, Senior (65+): $36. VIP Golden Experience (includes preferred seating, pre-show cheesecake, and special gift): $53. All tickets are subject to a $3 service fee.

Location: O'Connell & Company, 4110 Bailey Ave. Amherst, NY 14226
Age Restriction: No individual under 18 will be admitted without an adult.

 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos