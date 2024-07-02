O'Connell & Company Will Present THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES #5 - GOLDEN IS THE NEW BLACK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



O'Connell & Company in conjunction with Shady Pines 2 Productions will presentThe Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes Vol. 5 – Golden is the New Black.

The “geriatric Fab Four” will return for a 5th season with all-new episodes of this hilarious, naughty drag parody of America's favorite sitcom. Join Dorothy (Michael Seitz), Rose (Joey Bucheker), Blanche (Michael Bebe Blasdell), and Sophia (Matt Rittler) for side-splitting adventures:

Episode One: Caged Miami Heat: The girls are arrested for the murder of their long-lost cook, Coco! Can they clear their names and avoid jail time?

Episode Two: Murder on the Sicilian Express: Sophia is murdered, and all the girls have a motive! Luckily, Jessica Fletcher of Cabot Cove arrives to help solve the case in this Golden Girls/Murder, She Wrote crossover.

Plus, audiences will get to take part in interactive game shows, trivia, singalongs and a special visit to “The People's Court”.

The Cast and Crew:

Directed by Todd Warfield.

Starring: Michael Seitz as Dorothy, Joey Bucheker as Rose, Michael Bebe Blasdell as Blanche, and Matt Rittler as Sophia.

Including, The Shady Pines Players: Michael Wells, Vinny Murphy, Bryan Sharry, Len Mendez, and Robert McKnight.

Written by Chicago based Jeff Award winner, David Cerda.

Sponsored by Figmore Cafe & Eatery

Show Dates and Times:

July 11 – 7:30pm (Opening Night)

July 12 – 7:30pm

July 13 – 7:30pm

July 14 – 7:30pm

July 18 – 7:30pm

July 19 – 7:30pm

July 20 – NO PERFORMANCE

July 21 – 3:00pm & 7:30pm (Closing Night)

Ticket Information:

General Admission: Adult: $38, Senior (65+): $36. VIP Golden Experience (includes preferred seating, pre-show cheesecake, and special gift): $53. All tickets are subject to a $3 service fee.

Location: O'Connell & Company, 4110 Bailey Ave. Amherst, NY 14226

Age Restriction: No individual under 18 will be admitted without an adult.

Comments