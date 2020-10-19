North Park Theater Will Reopen in Time For its 100th Birthday

The iconic Buffalo theater will celebrate its centennial on November 21st.

The North Park Theater in Buffalo is set to reopen in time for its 100th birthday, Spectrum News reports.

This news comes after the announcement that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen.

The iconic Buffalo theater will celebrate its centennial on November 21st with guidelines and restrictions in place, included limited occupancy to just 25%.

"People want to get out of the house. They enjoy socializing, they enjoy being with family and friends," said the theater's Program Director Ray Barker. "Movies are a cheap, wonderful form of entertainment. It's a great art form. We have eclectic offerings for every single taste. We're really excited about being reopened."

This Friday, the theater will host a family night, showing Halloween favorites "Hocus Pocus" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

