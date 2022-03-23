Nick Mason's SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS Comes to Buffalo With THE ECHOES TOUR

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets today announced rescheduled dates for The Echoes Tour with 28 stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. The Echoes Tour has also added dates in Columbus, Minneapolis, Detroit, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Tulsa, Austin, and Santa Barbara, with tickets going on sale beginning Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10AM. The tour will stop by Shea's Buffalo Theatre for a concert performance on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The Echoes Tour, previously set for January/February 2022, was postponed out of an abundance of caution due to surges of Coronavirus cases. For rescheduled shows that will be taking place at the same venue, all previously







purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. For all shows being moved to new venues, customers will be automatically refunded for their purchase and offered an exclusive presale opportunity for the new venue and date. Further information will be sent directly to the original ticketholders by email shortly, and for any additional ticketing inquiries, fans should reach out to their point of purchase.

"We are really looking forward to returning to North America and we're happy to be able to now announce these new dates for later this year," says Nick Mason. "We wanted to make sure to come back when it's safe for our fans, the band, and our crew."

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets is Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken. Having played to rave reviews throughout their debut North American tour in 2019, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work.

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets The Echoes Tour 2022 is promoted by EMC Presents by arrangement with Solo and Tony Smith Personal Management.

Visit http://www.thesaucerfulofsecrets.com/ for tour, ticket, and official VIP package information.