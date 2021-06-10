MusicalFare Returns to Live Performances with LOVE, LINDA

MusicalFare will return to live performances with LOVE, LINDA: THE LIFE OF MRS. Cole Porter. In this tour-de-force one-woman musical, Debbie Pappas plays Linda Lee Thomas (Mrs. Cole Porter), candidly recounting, through song and story, her life's journey with Cole Porter.

Though Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and a spectacular, glamour-filled life. Featuring the timeless music and lyrics of Cole Porter woven through a compelling narrative, LOVE LINDA celebrates the deep love that blossomed through their unconventional relationship.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is June 23rd - July 18th.

Please note that there are NO SATURDAY EVENING PERFORMANCES during the run of this production.

Proof of vaccination will be required for all performances of LOVE, LINDA on Wednesdays at 7, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30, and Sundays at 2. Proof of vaccination can include the New York State Excelsior Pass/Vaccination card along with a photo ID. Seating will be assigned and will be at 76% of capacity.

No proof of vaccination is required for the weekly LOVE, LINDA performances Thursdays at 7. All patrons must wear facemasks at all times and social distancing will be observed. Seating will be general (not assigned) and will be limited to approximately 33% of capacity with social distancing between seats.

Ticket prices:

General Admission - $49

Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.