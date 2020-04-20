MusicalFare Presents a Livestream Performance of A GUY, A GIRL & A PIANO

MusicalFare is presenting a Livestream Performance of A GUY, A GIRL & A PIANO, starring Randall Kramer & Theresa Quinn, LIVE from the Premier Cabaret. Fresh from their recent sold out performances at Florida's Laboratory Theatre, Kramer and Quinn's 4 hands - 1 piano Cabaret returns by popular demand. Enjoy an evening of virtuosic piano music and vocal solos and duets featuring the music of Gershwin, The Beatles, Fats Waller. Ray Charles, Stephen Sondheim, Scott Joplin, Carole King, and many more! Randy Kramer and Theresa Quinn are a married couple who live together - no need for social distancing between them!



Patrons should go to the Amherst Chamber of Commerce website to purchase their Digital Pass to the performance for ONLY $10 PER HOUSEHOLD!

(Link: https://business.amherst.org/events/details/musicalfare-theatre-a-night-in-4504 )

A link to the event will then be sent to their email 30 minutes before the show begins on April 30th - patrons can watch the show from the comfort and safety of their home on their computer or device!



Patrons can then choose a restaurant to order their dinner from for that evening. Or, if they wish, cook at home! A list of participating restaurants is available at the Amherst Chamber of Commerce website. And since viewers at home are the only audience...we are encouraging them to make a night of it, get dressed up, take some photos and post them on social media with the hashtag #athomewithmusicalfare.





