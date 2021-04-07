MusicalFare Presents April Live Stream With Starring Buffalo

MusicalFare Theatre will live stream from the Premier Cabaret in April: An Evening with Broadway's Emily Koch.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 29th at 7:30pm.

TICKET PRICE: $15 (+$3 facility fee)

OPTIONS TO WATCH: Purchase enables you to watch the event as a Live Stream on Thursday, April 29th at 7:30pm -AND/OR- as a recording anytime up through Sunday, May 30th in case you're unavailable on Live Stream night! (Link: https://www.musicalfare.com)

Emily Koch of Broadway's WICKED and WAITRESS returns to Buffalo to perform her solo-ish show, eMulb0y5: a pre-teen saga of love, fandom and identity, based on her middle school journal and weaving together songs from your favorite Broadway shows, including SWEENEY TODD, GUYS & DOLLS, THE SECRET GARDEN, MAN OF LA MANCHA, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE and many more.

When 12-year-old Emily's best friend moves away unexpectedly, her world is thrown into chaos. Watch her navigate the trials and tribulations of growing up with the help of her friends, her favorite musical theater characters, and some of the greatest songs of all time.

Special guests include Broadway and Tik Tok star Jim Hogan (SPRING AWAKENING, PHANTOM, WAITRESS, T.3), Buffalo star Karen Saxon and the evening will also feature the MusicalFare debut of young artists Hannah Schubring and Maya Andriaccio. Directed by Colton Pometta, with Music Direction by Randall Kramer.