Michael Murphy No Longer President of Shea's Performing Arts Center

Michael Murphy is out as the president of Shea's Performing Arts Center, Buffalo News reports.

In a news release last week, the company stated "Shea's Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees today announced that Michael G. Murphy is no longer its president." They did not provide further information on whether he resigned or was fired.

This comes after allegations earlier this year that Murphy created a "toxic" work environment, and treated employees harshly. Fifteen staff members have left this year, allegedly due to this.

Murphy was then put on a leave of absence for six weeks, and returned in late August in a modified role.

"The board will form a committee to open a national search for Murphy's successor," the Shea's statement said. "The board also plans to announce the addition of several new trustees following its annual meeting Oct. 29."

