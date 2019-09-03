MargOH! Channing Debut's HUNG At The Keybank Rochester Fringe Festival

MargOH! Channing is HUNG every morning! Come experience what it's like for her while she tells stories of fun, frolic, regret and fables from forgotten evenings of power drinking. We've all been there! Looking through the morning after Bloody Mary and wondering what about last night? Come get HUNG-over with MargOH! So you'll have tales to tell through booze, laughter and song in her all new show MargOH! Channing is HUNG. Musical Direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka

MargOH! Channing, the daughter of a poor fishmonger from Bangor, Maine has been entertaining audiences, including sailors, since she was six years old. Her career spans more than five decades and includes turns as a Russ Meyer player in such films as Common Law Cabin. Ms. Channing is also credited as being "The world's most decorated extra" appearing in some 1,600 films as of press time, including a stint as Shelly Winters body double in The Poseidon Adventure. After spending years in Bangkok, Thailand where she ran a 25-seat cabaret, bordello, escort service. She is now living back in New York City and has quickly become a premiere cabaret artist described as "The boozy chanteuse". We recently contacted Ms. Channing by phone and asked if she was excited about coming to Edinburgh? She replied "I am so thrilled to be part of the Rochester Fringe Festival. I'll be serving fermented realness, isn't what that the kids are calling it these days? So, drop by and let's have a ball". She sounds, well fabulous! Let's all go see HUNG...See ya at the party kids!

MargOH! Channing, two-time MAC Award Nominee is a writer, comedian and performance artist from Providence, Rhode Island where she performed award winning Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli tribute shows. Now focusing on theater and cabaret in New York MargOH! premiered her new work "MargOH! Channing is Tipsy" to rave reviews at Dixon Place in 2012 and made her London debut at the Phoenix Artists Club. Ms. Channing also performed Tipsy at the Laurie Beechman Theater produced by Spincycle. MargOH! also co-produced 'Skanks in Pearls" for the 2012 HOT Festival with her gayiance MAN-ee Champagne. Ms. Channing made her 54 Below debut in 2013 as part of a celebration of music by Brian Feinstein and Chris Fenwick. MargOH! has also collaborated with Broadway star and singer/songwriter Nellie McKay. MargOH! and her partner MAN-ee Champagne performed in the 2014 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and received critical acclaim for their show "Tipsy". In 2015 MargOH! headlined the 24th annual LGBTQ HOT Festival at Dixon Place with her play "For the Love of Judy" that was called Bold, Brave and "BT Shea's For the Love of Judy is clever, dark and takes us to places we may not want to go but delivers a light punch, go see this play"- Curve Magazine ... MargOH! is currently working on her latest show "Porn Again" for her upcoming engagement at the premiere NYC supper club Pangea. See ya at the party kids!

Yasuhiko Fukuoka, composer / pianist

Yasuhiko Fukuoka is a versatile pianist and in-demand composer who is recognized both onstage and off for his virtuosic talents. His emotional, story-driven music has captivated audiences throughout the world. His works have appeared at prestigious venues from Lincoln Center to Festival de Cannes, spanning many genres of music from orchestral to electronica.

His credits include TV, film, theater, industrial videos, and concert pieces. They have been played in North America, Central America, Europe and Asia. He has performed at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Steinway Hall, Berklee Performance Center and many other venues. Fukuoka was recently honored with a 2016 student Academy Award for original composition for Yvonne Ng's film 'Cloud-Kumo'.

Tickets available at Rochesterfringe.com





