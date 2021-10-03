MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Be Presented at Multiuse Community Cultural Center

A reimagined version of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" launches its two-week, eight performance run at Rochester's Multiuse Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) Oct. 8.

The production, directed by long-time Rochester performer and Canandaigua native Carl Del Buono, is set in a 1913 vineyard and features an all-star cast of local talent.

"Many people consider Much Ado the first true 'rom-com,'" said Del Buono. "Anything from Pride and Prejudice to She Loves Me to You've Got Mail has their roots in Much Ado About Nothing. To be able to tell this story with this amazing group of actors and designers is really special."

Leading the ensemble are Emily Putnam, Sammi Cohen, Rich Steele and Jed Owen.

If you're interested in speaking with the director and actors, contact Susan Murad at yellowdoorcreativesvcs@gmail.com or call/text 585-451-0718.