LES MISERABLES On Sale Oct. 17th in Buffalo

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will go on sale Thursday, October 17 for its much-anticipated Buffalo engagement at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Direct from a celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, call 1-800-745-3000 or visit Shea's Box Office, 650 Main Street, downtown Buffalo. Ticket prices start at $40.00.

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISÉRABLES, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

Cameron Mackintosh said, "I'm delighted that after a four-year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever."

